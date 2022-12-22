CURWENSVILLE –Clearfield County Public Library has announced the January schedule for the mobile services unit.
- Monday, Jan. 2, Blackwood Auctions, Luthersburg, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2-4:30 p.m.
- Tuesday, Jan. 3, The Rock Church, West Decatur, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2-4 p.m.
- Wednesday, Jan. 4, Penfield Grange hall, Penfield, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2-4 p.m.
- Thursday, Jan. 5, Graystone Court Villas, Clearfield, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Veterans of Foreign Wars Leigey-Renaud Post 8386, Frenchville, 2-4 p.m.
- Friday, Jan. 6, Colonial Courtyard, Clearfield, 10-11:30 a.m.
- Monday, Jan. 9, Kylertown Center for Active Living, 10 a.m. to noon and Mt. View Market, Kylertown, noon to 4 p.m.
- Tuesday, Jan. 10, Mahaffey Firehall, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wednesday, Jan. 11, Mint Condition, Grampian, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thursday, Jan. 12, Shepherd of the Hills Church, Karthaus, 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2-4 p.m.
- Monday, Jan. 16, LaJose Hotel, Newburg, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Tuesday, Jan. 17, Glendale Valley Spirit & Truth Church, Irvona, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wednesday, Jan. 18, VFW Richard L. Beers Post 7043, Coalport, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Friday, Jan. 20, Coffee N Bananas, Madera, noon to 4 p.m.
- Monday, Jan. 23, Blackwood Auctions, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2-4:30 p.m.
- Tuesday, Jan. 24, The Rock Church, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2-4 p.m.
- Wednesday, Jan. 25, Penfield Grange hall, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2-4 p.m.
- Thursday, Jan. 26, Graystone Court Villas, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and VFW Leigey-Renaud Post 8386, 2-4:30 p.m.
- Friday, Jan. 27, Colonial Courtyard, 10-11:30 a.m.
- Monday, Jan. 30, Kylertown Center for Active Living, 10 a.m. to noon and Mt. View Market, noon to 4 p.m.
- Tuesday, Jan. 31, Mahaffey Firehall, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.