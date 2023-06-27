CURWENSVILLE — The Clearfield County Public Library has announced the schedule for July for the mobile service unit.
The unit will not have stops on Tuesday, July 4, in observance of the Independence Day holiday.
- Monday, July 3, LaJose Hotel, 103 Cecil Hurd Hwy., Newburg, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Wednesday, July 5, Veterans of Foreign Wars Richard L. Beers Post 7043, 1400 Railroad St., Coalport, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Friday, July 7, Coffee N Bananas, 3046 Main St., Madera, noon to 4 p.m.
- Monday, July 10, Blackwood Auctions, 2672 Helvetia Rd., Luthersburg, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2-4:30 p.m.
- Tuesday, July 11, The Rock church, West Decatur, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2-4 p.m.
- Thursday, July 13, Graystone Court Villas, 1221 Leonard St., Clearfield, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.; and VFW Leigey-Renaud Post 8386, 1525 VFW Rd., Frenchville.
- Friday, July 14, Colonial Courtyard, 1300 Leonard St., Clearfield, 10-11:30 a.m.
- Monday, July 17, Kylertown Center for Active Living, 70 Senior Dr., Kylertown, 10 a.m. to noon; Mt. View Marketplace, 111 Rolling Stone Rd., Kylertown, noon to 2 p.m.; and Grassflat Moose, 948 Cooper Ave., Grassflat, 2:15-4 p.m.
- Tuesday, July 18, Mahaffey Firehall, 958 Market St., Mahaffey, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wednesday, July 19, Mint Condition, 258 Main St., Grampian, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thursday, July 20, Shepherd of the Hills Church, 3637 Main St., Karthaus, 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2-4 p.m.
- Monday, July 24, LaJose Hotel, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Tuesday, July 25, Glendale Valley Spirit & Truth Church, 1943 Dorsey Ave., Irvona, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wednesday, July 26, Coalport VFW, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Friday, July 28, Coffee N Bananas, noon to 4 p.m.
- Monday, July 31, Blackwood Auctions, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2-4 p.m.