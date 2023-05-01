The doors officially open for the 2023 season at the Clearfield County Historical Society on Sunday, May 7. The Kerr House museum is located at the intersection of Pine and North Front streets in Clearfield.
This year, visitors can view a seasonal exhibit titled, “If These Dolls Could Talk.” A variety of dolls is on display, each with a historic link to the county of Clearfield. There is a cloth doll stuffed with sawdust, porcelain head dolls, bisque and composite dolls, paper dolls and more. Each of these preserved treasures once held a special place in a little child’s heart.
On exhibit in the parlor is a newly acquired painting by the late Willard Dominick, 1920-2016, Clearfield artist and educator. The piece titled “On the Road to Madera” masterfully captures beauty and familiarity in an everyday scene from the backroads of Clearfield County.
Dominick served in the U.S. Army in the South Pacific jungle warfare during World War II from 1942-1946, keeping extensive pictorial journals of the experience. He donated the valuable collection to the Army Heritage Education Center and Museum in Carlisle, where his work is prominently displayed.
Upstairs, in the museum’s master bedroom, two signature quilts are displayed. On the bed is a multicolored hand-stitched quilt dated 1930 embroidered with the names of Sunday school members of Turkey Hill Mt. Zion Church. On the small trundle bed, a red and white hand-stitched quilt made in 1906 is embroidered with names of Stoneville residents. While in the master bedroom, you can check out several very early coverlets on exhibit in the textile closet.
The Kerr House Museum has three full floors of Clearfield County-related items on display. Located directly behind the museum is the Carriage House which also houses treasures from the past.
The Kerr House Museum is open each Thursday and Sunday from 1:30-4:30 p.m. through October. It is located at 104 E. Pine St. Residents are encouraged to come visit your local historical museum.