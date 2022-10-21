The Clearfield County Historical Society held its 65th dinner meeting and awards presentation Thursday evening at the Copper Cork Event Center, Clearfield.
Board President Denny Shaffner served as the master of ceremonies. He welcomed nearly 100 board members, patrons and guests to the event. He said the society had not held a dinner since 2019 and he was delighted with the turnout.
The society recognized two men for their love of local history and their work to educate their communities. Mike Butler of Clearfield and Rusty Christoff of Houtzdale both display historical photos and items of interest on Facebook pages. Butler’s “I’m from Clearfield County, PA” and Christoff’s “You know you lived in Houtzdale when or if you remember…” have numerous followers. Both were presented a certificate on behalf of the society.
Six directors were approved by the membership for reappointments to three-year terms on the board. They are Becky Hummel, Clearfield; Gweneth Fox, Clearfield; Julie Houston, Morrisdale; John Warsing, Madera; Bob Eshelman, Curwensville; and Paula Miller, Clearfield.
They join Shaffner, Rockton; Scott Kolesar, West Decatur; Cathy Larson, Lanse; Sharon Aaron, Curwensville; Fred Ralston, Clearfield; Mary Kay Royer, Frenchville; Brent Thomas, Clearfield; Chris Watson, Philipsburg; Ken Leonard, Frenchville; Jack Woolridge, Clearfield; Catherine Hughes, Clearfield; Susan Williams, Clearfield; Pat Pallo, Clearfield; and Justina Gaylor, Clearfield.
Members also recognized the volunteers that staffed its museum, The Kerr House, during the 2022 season. Hummel told the number of hosts and hostesses who attended the dinner, “If it weren’t for you, we couldn’t host guests and visitors. Thank you for all the time you have spent volunteering and making the museum a vibrant part of our county.”
Those honored are Tom Aaron, Janice Aleksavicsh, Becca Anderson, Phyllis Bauman, Sue Bell, Nadine Bressler, Earl Buck, Judy Clark, Eric Fox, Shirley Hatten, Barb Homer, Bob Homer, Cindy Irwin, Karl Leidhecker, Lois Leitzinger, Lynn McKenzie, Linda Pollock, Ann Reid, Wendy Salvatore, Dr. Donna Tubbs and Sue Young.
The speaker for the evening was historical researcher John Forcey, of Clearfield, who is writing a book about local land surveys conducted in 1794 in what would become Clearfield County.
Forcey spoke about a camp that was established by Surveyor Samuel Wallace and the employees under him who were working for the Holland Co. The camp was located near the mouth of Anderson Creek.