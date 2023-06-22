HARRISBURG – Seven graduates from Clearfield County are members of Reach Cyber Charter School’s Class of 2023. These students were among 847 high school seniors who were honored in the in-person commencement ceremony at the Bryce Jordan Center, State College, June 8.
The graduates from Clearfield County include Haile Billotte of Clearfield; Jeremiah Hicks, DuBois; Phoebe Jacox, Clearfield; Skye Ortiz, Philipsburg; and Jailynne Welder, Woodland. The Class of 2023 is the fifth class to graduate from Reach Cyber Charter School, which opened in 2016.
Additionally, 18 graduates were inducted into the Founders Club, honoring those students who attended Reach Cyber for the school’s full seven years of operation.