Clearfield County Farm Bureau and Nationwide Insurance will be hosting two member benefits, Pesticide Applicators and Safety Trainings.
The session will be held Thursday, March 3, at Pennsylvania Grain Processing ethanol plant’s warehouse conference room, 250 Technology Dr., Clearfield.
Registration will be held at 6:30 p.m. and the program will begin at 6:45 p.m. and conclude at 9:15 p.m
The training will be conducted by Nationwide Insurance’s Risk Management Services Unit, which offers way to keep businesses and employees safe.
Those in attendance will receive two core and two category points towards their Pennsylvania Pesticide Applicators License.
Topics to be covered are applicator and environmental safety, personal protective equipment, chemical application stewardship, application claims and prevention and weeds, insects and diseases, management and control.
Advance reservations may be made by calling or texting Mike Kunsman at 814-931-5337. For additional information, contact Pennsylvania Farm Bureau Regional Organization Director for Region 4 Joseph Diamond at 814-934-0330.