The Clearfield County Farm Bureau is hosting a breakfast meet and greet.
The breakfast will be held Saturday, Feb. 18, from 9-11 a.m. at the Veterans of Foreign Wars F. Michael Sicks Post 1785. The VFW is located at 1145 Industrial Park Rd., Clearfield.
“Farmers are not just men in straw hats, bib overalls, boots and bandanas. We are business owners in the local community,” said CCFB President Bill Clouser. “The hard-working men and women farmers of Clearfield County are proud to work hard to put food on their neighbors’ tables. They would like to get to know the community and share what they do. Everyone is invited to come meet, greet and eat with local Clearfield County Farms.”
The guest speaker is Pennsylvania Farm Bureau Vice President Tommy Nagle. Nagle raises beef cattle and grows crops on his family farm in Patton.
He served on the PFB board for three years prior to being elected vice president. Before that, he served on the Cambria County Farm Bureau’s Board of Directors since 2011, serving as president since 2014 and previously as vice president, policy development chair, and Young Farmer and Rancher (now Young Ag Professionals) chairman.
In 2013, Nagle and his wife, Tracy, won PFB’s Young Farmer and Rancher Achievement Award.
The cost for breakfast is $10 for adults and $5 for children age 12 and younger. Reservations are due by Friday, Feb. 10. To reserve a seat, call or text Steve Blackburn at 814-762-3063 or email clearfieldcountyfarmbureau@gmail.com.