CURWENSVILLE — Clearfield County Farm Bureau held its annual legislative farm and agribusiness tour Wednesday. Approximately 25 members and guests attended the tour at Curwensville Feed Co., Curwensville.
Each summer, CCFB offers an opportunity for local legislators and guests to experience a local farm or agriculture-based business so that they can acquire knowledge about current issues facing farmers.
Attending Wednesday was state Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr., R-Clearfield/ Cambria; state Rep. Mike Armanini, R-Clearfield/Elk; and Dallas Kephart, an uncontested GOP candidate for the 75th District, Clearfield and Cambria counties.
Also present was Brian Subich, aide to U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson, R-Bellefonte.
The welcome was provided by CCFB President Bill Clouser.
Several CCFB members spoke about issues affecting the local farming industry.
Member Curtis Chambers talked about how inflation is influencing the prices related to farming and in turn the prices consumers are paying at the grocery store.
He spoke about paying triple the cost for diesel needed to operate farm machinery and fertilizer needed to grow crops both for animal and human consumption.
“Inflation is bringing up the bottom line of everything produced on a farm including meat and vegetables. Those higher prices are creeping into everything a consumer purchases,” Chambers said.
“It is costing more to produce commodities and transport them. I think most people understand that prices have to go up and its something they are going to have to work through. It doesn’t seem like its going away any time soon.”
CCFB Member Mike Kennis spoke about dairy bills that would allow full-fat milk to be served in schools.
He said the Farm Bureau supports House Bill 2397 that would allow whole milk to be served to students as long as the milk is produced and processed in Pennsylvania and purchased using school district funds.
CCFB Member Steve Blackburn talked about the need for expanded and improved broadband service throughout the commonwealth.
“The COVID-19 shutdown was a real eye-opener. Many were working from home. It became an issue trying to do your job with limited internet service.”
Blackburn said a lack of reliable internet service not only affects work but many other requirements for daily living such as medical care.
Langerholc said his bill to improve broadband service in the state by establishing grant funding to help companies expand services to underserved areas is currently accepting applications.
“I am hoping we will see real tangible results in the coming months,” he noted.
Armanini asked local residents to contact his or Langerholc’s office if their internet availability is sparse or nonexistent so their offices can keep a tally.
“Some companies believe because a few houses are served that an entire area is being served (by internet),” Armanini said.
Curwensville Feed Co. is owned by Dave and Pam Riddle of Curwensville. The business was started by Dave Riddle’s grandfather in 1942. Dave Riddle said the store, located at 224 Filbert St., was a former railroad station.
“My father (Jack Riddle) took it over in the late 1960s. He was a dairy farmer. It didn’t work out for him to have both a store and a dairy farm so he sold the cows,” he explained.
A mill was added in 1972 and several storage buildings have been added over the years. Dave Riddle said among the merchandise available is stone, mulch, hard coal, lime and fertilizer.
A DuBois location was added in 1992. “We’ve had to diversify over the years but we are still chugging along,” Dave Riddle said.