Nearly 90 people attended an inaugural breakfast and meet and greet on Saturday sponsored by Clearfield County Farm Bureau and the Greater Clearfield Chamber of Commerce.
The event was held at the Veterans of Foreign Wars F. Michael Sicks Post 1785, Clearfield.
CCFB First Vice President Steve Blackburn said the event was held to help raise awareness about Clearfield County Farm Bureau and bureau’s missions to serve as an advocate for local farming operations and agriculture endeavors.
“This is something new. We decided to host it to get the Clearfield County Farm Bureau’s story out to a larger audience,” Blackburn said.
A breakfast buffet was held and then guests heard from the 2022 Clearfield County Fair Queen Mckenna Rummel who said part of her duties as fair queen is to serve as an ambassador for agriculture and farming.
“One of the biggest points I make is to tell people if you ate today, you need to thank a farmer,” she said.
Pennsylvania Farm Bureau Regional Organizational Director Joe Diamond, whose region includes Clearfield, Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Huntingdon, Indiana and Somerset counties, thanked those in attendance for coming out in support to support CCFB, state and national Farm Bureaus and local farmers.
He said Farm Bureau is a grassroots organization that deals with local, state and federal agricultural issues. “If you have a concern if you will let someone from Farm Bureau know we can either work on it or we may have already worked on it,” Diamond said.
The keynote speaker for the event was newly-elected PFB Vice President Tommy Nagle.
Nagle raises beef cattle and grows grain on his family farm in Patton. He served on the PFB board for three years prior to being elected vice president. Before that, he was a member of the Cambria County Farm Bureau’s Board of Directors since 2011, serving as president since 2014 and previously as vice president, policy development chairman, and Young Farmer and Rancher (now Young Ag Professionals) chairman. In 2013, Nagle and his wife, Tracy, won PFB’s Young Farmer and Rancher Achievement Award.
Nagle provided some background about his career and what led him to becoming a full-time farmer.
“I got into agriculture in an unconventional way. Usually agriculture is about generations but I am a first generation farmer. I got into agriculture through a different route,” he said.
Nagle earned an accounting degree from St. Francis University and worked for the banking industry, Delgrosso Foods and Imler’s Poultry where he served as director of purchasing.
He said he met his wife and they became parents in additional to owning a family farm. One day his wife told him she was no longer in support of him working from 5 a.m. until midnight because he was missing out on family time and seeing his children grow.
She encouraged him to choose between corporate work and operating a farm. “So at the age of 30, I decided to become a full-time farmer. When I left Imler’s Poultry the owner offered me some advice. Among it was to find an organization that supports what you want to do and give it some of your time.”
He said the guidance was some of the best he ever had received and he joined the Cambria County Farm Bureau because he believed its goals aligned with the advice he was given.
“Farm Bureau is an advocacy organization that bridges the gap between the non-farming community and farmers. It helps initiate conversations,” Nagle explained.
In addition to working with local legislators on issues important to farmers and agriculture, Farm Bureau also supports means of educating students.
He said Farm Bureau and Friends of Farm Bureau sponsor several mobile agriculture labs that travel throughout the school year to school districts across the state where students have an opportunity for hands-on learning.
Farm Bureau has also recently partnered with Giant Foods to sponsor a lab that will be visiting county fairs and other events to give visitors a virtual experience in operating farm machinery.
Farm Bureau is also working to improve the environment. “Farmers get a bad reputation for environmental issues. We are working to help control those issues. Controlling those help farmers not only to preserve the environment but to reduce their costs.”
He concluded by urging those attending to get to know local farmers and to ask questions about their operations.
“I encourage you to talk to farmers and ask about their agricultural lifestyles. Most are very proud about what they do and will be glad to tell you. Don’t Google your questions, find a farmer and ask them personally about what you want to know.”