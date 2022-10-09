DUBOIS — The Clearfield County Farm Bureau met for its 46th annual meeting Saturday.
Approximately 40 members and guests met at Hoss’s Steak and Sea House, DuBoism where members elected new board members, developed and approved policy resolutions and heard about the Pennsylvania Friends of Agriculture Foundation.
The welcome was given by CCFB President Bill Clouser. He introduced the current officers including First Vice President Steve Blackburn, Second Vice Preside Reuben Hicks, Treasurer Jeanne B. Hayes and Secretary Curtis Chambers.
Special guests were state Rep. Mike Armanini, R-75 Elk/Clearfield; Dallas Kephart, presumptive state representative for the 73rd District representing Cambria and Clearfield counties; and Clearfield County Commissioner John Sobel.
The membership elected two members to the board. Hicks was elected to his second consecutive term on the board and Eldon McClarren, who was not present Saturday, was elected to his first term on the board. Both are three-year terms expiring in 2025.
Other board members are Rob Bradford and Cory Leonard.
Outgoing board member Mike Kunsman was thanked for his years of service to the board and his dedication to the Clearfield County Farm Bureau. He has served three consecutive terms in the position — meeting the limits set in the organization’s bylaws.
Members also approved drafts of four policies that will be suggested to the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau and the American Farm Bureau for possible adoption.
Following discussion members approved the following ideas be submitted to the PFB including endorsing combining the state Farm Bureau’s Women’s Leadership Committee and the Agricultural Promotion Committee into one committee.
Also suggested is a resolution that notes after meeting appropriate requirements including adding lighting and horns, utility terrain vehicles be licensed and made street legal to operate on secondary roads.
The other two resolutions which will be sent to the AFB recommends the U.S. Department of Agriculture approve carcass grading cameras and other methods of meat inspection to be utilized as live agents are scarce and more places could be utilized for USDA inspections and meat processing.
The guest speaker for the evening was Brian Kelly, who serves on the state Friends of Agriculture Foundation.
Kelly spoke about the services provided that help education state residents, namely school children about agriculture and its impacts on them.
He discussed the agriculture labs that visited DuBois, Harmony Area and Glendale school districts last year and encouraged CCFB members to have the labs visit the remaining school districts in the county.
Clouser reviewed the CCFB activities for the year. Also speaking were Membership Chairman Frank Snyder, Women’s Leadership Member Dawn Kunsman, Young Agriculture Professional Member Chambers and Regional Organization Director Joe Diamond.