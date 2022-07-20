The Clearfield County Fair Board has announced the parade lineup for this year’s parade to be held Monday, Aug. 1, 2022.
The parade steps off at 6 p.m. Parade participants may begin lining up at 4 p.m.
The parade begins in Downtown Clearfield, proceeds down Market Street and across the Market Street bridge, down Weaver Street to the final destination in front of the grandstand.
The board prohibits throwing of candy from any moving apparatus including floats, emergency vehicles, cars, trucks, etc. Candy can be tossed by people walking the parade route close to the curb, or handed out individually. This is for the safety of children to prevent them from running into the street in the path of a moving vehicle.
The parade lineup is as follows:
PRE DIVISION
(E Market St from 3rd St to 4th St)
- Vietnam Veterans Color Guard
- Parade Chairmen
- Clearfield Borough Mayor – Mason Strouse
- DuBois Central Catholic Boys Baseball Team –Grand Marshal
- Clearfield Lady Bison Softball Team – Grand Marshal
- Madera Fire Company – Special Recognition for 100 years
- Clearfield Borough Fire Department
- Clearfield EMS
- 2022 Clearfield County Fair Queen and Court
- Carns Equipment
- WOKW –Sponsor
- Michael Armanini – State Representative
- Clearfield County Commissioners
- Kim Shaffer-Snyder – Clearfield County Coroner
- Clearfield County DA– Ryan Sayers
- Clearfield County Sheriff Churner
- Local police departments
- DCNR with Smokey the Bear
- Clearfield Area High School Marching Band
- Clearfield Bison Football Team
- Clearfield High School Cheerleaders
- Bigfoot Radio – Sponsor
- Pop Radio – Sponsor
- Passport Radio – Sponsor
- Pennsylvania Army National Guard
DIVISION 1
(N 3rd Street from E. Market Street to Reed Street)
- Trout Run Drafts
- Habitat for Humanity
- Hope Fire Company
- Pine Creek Fire Company
- Dallas Kephart – State Representative Candidate
- Curwensville Junior High Marching Band
- Rescue Hose and Ladder Fire Company
- BJW Fire Company
- Colonial Courtyard
- Clearfield Lanes Youth Bowling
- The Dance Co.
- West Sandy Hose Company
- Lawrence Township Fire Company #1
- Nittany Dreamers
- Davita Dialysis
- Clearfield YMCA Summer Camp
- Curwensville Senior High Marching Band
- Curwensville EMS
- Clearfield County Democratic Committee
- Amon, Shimmel and Walsh
- Children’s Aid Society
- Brockway Fire Company
- Reynoldsville Fire Company
- Jaffa Shriners
- Penfield Fire Company
- Houtzdale Fire Company
- Clearfield County Special Olympics
- Bigler Boyz
- 814 Off Road
- Girl Scouts of Western Pennsylvania
- Animal Welfare Council/Allegheny Spay and Neuter Clinic
DIVISION 2
(S 3rd Street from E Market Street to Leavy Avenue)
- Pony Playground
- Relay for Life
- Starlettes
- Jason Ondo – Privately Owned Firetruck
- Todd Dixon – Privately Owned Firetruck
- Salvation Army
- Philipsburg-Osceola Mountie Marching Band
- Mountain Top EMS
- Mountain Top Fire Company
- Columbia Fire Company
- The Daisies
- Moshannon Valley YMCA Food Program
- West Branch Warrior Marching Band
- Oklahoma Fire Company
- Boyles Insurance
- Northern Allegheny Roller Derby
- Sykesville Fire Company
- Winburne Fire Company
- Undine Fire Company
- Anytime Fitness
- Life – NWPA
- Clearfield County Public Library
- Historical Society
- Clearfield County Conservation District
- Moshannon Valley Jr/Sr High Marching Band
- Crystal Fire Company
- Mahaffey Fire Company
- CenClear
- Goshen Fire Company
- Grassflat Fire Company
- Clearfield County Career and Technology Center
DIVISION 3
(Power Avenue)
- Purchase Line Marching Band
- Mid Penn Bank
- Sapp Brothers
- Shear Volume
- Clearfield County 4H
- Boalsburg Fire Company
- Hyde Volunteer Fire Company
- DuBois Fourth Ward Fire Company
- Clearfield Junior High Marching Band
- Lock Haven University – Clearfield Campus
- Fullington Auto Bus Company
- Ryen Realty
- Fun Central/Teeny Treasures Daycare
- Lansberry Quality Fencing
- Primitive Stars
- Peterson Auto Body
- Elkland SAR
- Union Township Fire Company
- Charged Ministries
- WPSU – Penn State
- Morris Township Fire Company
- Glen Richey Fire Company
- Thompson & Buck
- Penn Highlands
- Keystone Regiment
- Lecontes Mills Fire Company
- Ramey Fire Company
*Parade lineup is subject to additions and changes.