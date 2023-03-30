The Clearfield County Democratic Committee is hosting “Dinner and Drinks with Democrats” at 120 Pub & Grub Restaurant and Event Center, Clearfield.
The event will be held Saturday, April 22, at 4 p.m.
The spring fundraiser will include a pasta bar, cash bar, live music, state and local candidates, and featured speaker state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta, D-181, Philadelphia County.
Tickets are available for a $35 donation and can be obtained by mailing a check made payable to CCDC to P.O. Box 262, Clearfield PA 16830, or by calling 814-205-3451.
The committee would like to extend special gratitude to Teamsters Local 8 for their platinum sponsorship of the event.