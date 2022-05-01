CURWENSVILLE — The 2021-22 Clearfield County Dairy Promotion Committee’s royalty said their goodbyes and thanked all involved for assisting them in a successful year boasting the local dairy industry.
Dairy Princess Kyra Henry and Dairy Maid Tiana Crusan said their farewells Saturday evening at a social at the Curwensville Community Center.
No new royalty was crowned for 2022-23. No applications were received by the committee.
Promotion Committee Chairwoman Shannon Henry said although the team’s reign was not what they had been anticipating and hoping for because of restrictions created by the pandemic, it was still very successful.
She said the two attended a number of festivals and fairs throughout the county where they encouraged the purchase and consumption of real dairy products such as milk, cheese, yogurt and ice cream as part of a nutritious diet and support of the county’s dairy farms.
She said even when the pair were not on official duty, many from the community recognized Kyra as the member of a dairy-farming family.
“Kyra was a dairy industry promoter every day. She milked the cows early every morning then went to her summer job at the Curwensville Feed Store where she talked with farmers and those in the agricultural industry. She came home from work to help with the evening milking,” she said.
“In between she worked with her fair animals and attended official promotions,” Shannon Henry said.
Henry thanked Crusan for her work at promotions and assisting Kyra Henry with her reign.
“We hope you will come back in a few years and serve as a dairy princess,” she noted.
Kyra Henry presented the speech she gave at the state competition during the fall. It is based on a quote by Thomas Jefferson who said, “Agriculture is our wisest pursuit. Because it will, in the end, contribute more to real wealth, good morals and happiness.”
She also talked about her work creating crafts that she has sold at a number of local festivals with proceeds benefiting Fill A Glass With Hope. The effort, led by American Dairy Association North East brings fresh milk to families in need.
Kyra Henry said the funds raised through the sale of wooden embellished circle wreaths and other crafts were used to help purchase refrigerators, coolers or cooling systems to give food banks and pantries the means to distribute milk and other dairy products to help feed their clients.
Henry said those who might be interested in purchasing some of her crafts to help the charity will find them on display at Curwensville Area High School shop classes’ annual Logs to Lumber event May 20.
Approximately 30 people attended the event that concluded with an ice cream social and door prizes.