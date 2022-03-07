The Clearfield County Dairy Promotion Committee is searching for a young woman to serve as the 2022-23 Clearfield County Dairy Princess.
The dairy princess will represent dairy farmers and the dairy industry at events throughout Clearfield County and various state functions. Qualifications to be a dairy princess are they must be age 16-24, be a resident of Pennsylvania, never married, have no children, be the daughter, granddaughter, sister or niece or employed as a dairy farmer, dairy farm manager, herdsman or someone employed in a dairy-related industry or own or lease at least one head of dairy cattle.
The committee is also looking for girls age 9-11 with a dairy or dairy-related background who would like to serve as the Clearfield County Dairy Maid.
The dairy maid assists the dairy princess is carrying out her duties promoting the dairy industry.
For additional information, contact committee Member Shannon Henry at 814-236-3150 by Friday, April 1.