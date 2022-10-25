Clearfield County Conservation District welcomed Dave Glass to the Board of Directors at a recent meeting.
Glass fills a spot left open after prior Commissioner Tony Scotto resigned, effective Oct. 10.
At the district meeting, Manager Willie Null told directors that the district collected 1,005 items for donating to the local food bank during the Conservation Celebration.
In unrelated business, directors approved stipulations for the Pennsylvania Municipal Retirement System and signing of the adoption agreement.
The district noted there will be a 5% contribution towards each staff, with each employee contributing 2%, according to Null. The employee may add up to a 20% contribution. Previously the employee was not able to contribute, and only 3% was given by the employer.
The committee responsible for making the motion also discussed early retirement at their meeting, according to Null. “We had in there already that if you put in 35 years of service then you could retire early. Normal retirement age will be 62,” he said.
The directors adopted U.S. General Services Administration rules pertaining to per diem rates and reimbursements for overnight jobs, specifically in order to have guidelines for meals.
Watershed Specialist Kelly Williams offered insights into her recent travel to Montana for the Wild Trout Symposium. She said she advocated for the Safeguarding Treatment for the Restoration of Ecosystems from Abandoned Mines Act while at the symposium.
The bill passed the House this summer and was received in the Senate. It presents a method for states to fund future action pertaining to abandoned mine reclamation provided under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
“The STREAM Act, which is super important, is very simple,” said Williams. “It doesn’t put any more money towards it, it just says every year states can put aside up to 30% for future operation and maintenance.”
Williams enjoyed listening to presentations at the symposium. “It was really informative and really good to go,” she said.