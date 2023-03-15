Clearfield County Conservation District’s board approved additional projects and the acquisition of a new tool at a recent meeting.
The board approved the purchase of a turbine ditch blower with Dirt, Gravel and Low Volume Road Program funds. It also added additional projects for the program.
DGLVR Program Specialist Mark Lyons reported that there was a surplus of funds that accumulated over the five year agreement. “They said you need to figure out a way to spend this money by the first of June,” he said.
There were enough applications from the year that the quality assurance board had no trouble finding seven more projects to approve. The allocation was about $100,000 in dirt and gravel and $30,000 in low volume, Lyons estimated.
“It was sort of a use it or lose it situation, and it could have affected us in our next five year agreement,” Lyons said. “We could have lost money off the top for not spending it. We are up to 34 projects for the year now … We have a lot of really happy municipalities right now, because we’re able to really spread the wealth out and get some good projects on the ground.”
“That’s another thing that we’re using this as an opportunity to purchase a turbine blower for debris and ditch cleaning,” he added. “It’s going to be a similar situation to what we do with the drills. It’s going to be available for municipalities to come and rent. They can hook it right up to a tow hitch. The idea is they’re not grading their ditches two or three times a year. It’s going to save loss of soil and things like that.”
The program has been gauging interest from municipalities and anticipates it will be decently rented out. It also spoke with other DGLVR Program staff across the state who spoke highly of the equipment.
The device will hopefully not only help minimize the environmental impact of municipalities but also save time. “They just kind of cut down time and increase efficiency of cleaning ditches all around,” Lyons said.
The board also approved a five year agreement with the DGLVR Program. “It’s just us agreeing that we’re going to administer the program for the next five years,” Lyons stated.