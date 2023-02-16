Clearfield County Conservation District’s annual awards have been announced.
The Moshannon Creek Watershed Association won the 2022 Watershed Stewardship Award. The organization is relatively new, according to Watershed Specialist Kelly Williams. However, it has been busy.
The organization used to be a coalition many years ago, Williams said. The group was restarted a few years ago.
“They’ve done a quick, snapshot reassessment of the watershed. They’ve taken over maintenance and are trying to fix the Cold Stream passive treatment systems, which are on the Centre County side,” Williams said. “They’ve been working on investigating the major discharges that affect Moshannon Creek, as well as looking at protecting the areas that are already good.”
Williams said their activities are numerous. “Because they successfully just reformed and have been good, running on their own doing so many things, they definitely deserve the stewardship award this year,” Williams said.
Lawrence Township was selected as the 2022 Dirt, Gravel and Low Volume Road Cooperator of the Year.
“Since I’ve started a little over three years ago, we did six projects with Lawrence Township,” said DGLVR Program Specialist Mark Lyons. “We have another one on the horizon for this year. One of those (projects), of course, (was) the big conservation triumph on Pifer Road, the great big culvert pipe we replaced.”
He noted the project required a lot of planning and included many partners. “They were really great to work with throughout the whole process,” Lyons said.
The township shows up to events and has good communication with the district. “I think it’s a long overdue award for them,” Lyons said.
The 2022 Farm of the Year was AB Farm, owned by Brian Beck and family. “We did give them some (money) last year to put in a heavy use walk area,” said District Manager Willie Null.
Additional work received funding from a Growing Greener grant. “Really cleaned up a very muddy area,” Null said. “They put a lot of work into it.”
Commissioner Dave Glass asked if the district hands out awards in person. Null noted that it used to have an awards banquet. However, COVID-19 forced the district to cancel the event. The awards were presented individually in the past few years.
“There’s something that we’ve been throwing around of maybe, because we used to do a bounty dinner in fall, something to combine them and do something in the summertime,” Null said. “Not as extensive as what the bounty was and not as small as what the award ceremony was.”