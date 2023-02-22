Clearfield County Conservation District’s tree sale is in full swing.
Individuals may peruse a selection ranging from fruiting trees and bushes, coniferous and deciduous trees, and flowering shrubs. All plants shown are appropriate for the central and northern Pennsylvania area.
Some species, including apples, peaches and blueberries, must be purchased in bundles. Planting these bundled sub-species nearby helps optimize pollination and fruit yields.
- The district is accepting orders until March 17. There are two ways to order. Visit https://clfdccd-tree-sale.square.site/ and follow the instructions.
- Mail orders in with a check. All pages of the order form must be included, and the 6% sales tax must be calculated. More information about mail in orders and the tree sale can be found at https://www.clfdccd.com/2022treesale.html.
The pick-up times for orders are April 28 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and April 29 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. All orders must be picked up at the district office, located at 6395 Clearfield Woodland Hwy., Clearfield. Signs will direct individuals to the exact pick up location.
During pick up times, there will also be a $5 deal. The district will have bare root trees and shrubs available at the door for $5. These plants cannot be pre-ordered and will available on a first come, first serve basis.
10 Million Trees helps procure trees for the sale. The Keystone 10 Million Trees Partnership’s goal is to plant 10 million trees across Pennsylvania by 2025. According to its website, it has planted over 5.3 million trees. Vendors also include Pine Grove Nursery and Adams County Nursery Inc. Vendors are relatively close within the state of Pennsylvania.
“We like to keep that money local,” Conservation Specialist Chris Hazi said.
Anyone with questions regarding the tree sale can contact the district by calling 814-765-2629 or emailing district@clfdccd.com.