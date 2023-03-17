The Clearfield County Commissioners, John Sobel, Mary Tatum and Dave Glass, announced a mini-grant application process open to non-profit organizations.
The program, announced Friday, is specifically for organizations which were not eligible for grants under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act and other pandemic-era sources. Typically this will mean the non-profit is organized as a 501c(7) or 501c(8) and not a 501c(3) or 501c(19).
Organizations that received county grants during 2020 or 2021 are ineligible to receive funding through the grant process.
The application is available now online using this link: https://fs10.formsite.com/rdXTQ9/CCMiniGrant/index. It can also be found on Clearfield County’s website www.clearfieldco.org.
The deadline for applications is Friday, April 21, at 11:59 p.m. The county will be contacting applicants via email, so organizations are reminded to regularly monitor the email account used to type in the application.
Questions can be emailed to cccomm@clearfieldco.org. Responses will be issued within two business days.