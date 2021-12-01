HARRISBURG — Clearfield County reported 68 new cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths since Tuesday, according to the state Department of Health.
Blair County added 127 new cases and seven additional deaths, while Cambria County added 115 new cases and two deaths.
Elk County reported 44 new cases and one death, and Jefferson County added 47 new cases and two deaths. Centre County added 112 new cases with no additional deaths.
The following total cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair – 20,774 total cases and 437 deaths
- Cambria – 22,742 total cases and 565 deaths
- Centre – 22,912 total cases and 258 deaths
- Clearfield – 12,813 total cases and 228 deaths
- Elk – 4,839 total cases and 66 deaths
- Jefferson – 6,153 total cases and 148 deaths
DOH on Wednesday confirmed there were 7,606 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide cumulative total cases to 1,744,526. Please note, this includes 372 cases from two labs that collected results more than four days ago.
Currently, there are 3,939 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 858 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients is increasing.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of Nov. 19 stood at 12.1 percent.
As of Tuesday, there were 100 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry and reported for a cumulative total of 33,521 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
According to the CDC, as of Tuesday, 69.3 percent of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.