HARRISBURG — Clearfield County reported 39 new cases of COVID-19 and no additional coronavirus-related deaths since Thursday, according to the state Department of Health.
Additionally, there were 41 new cases in the past week among school age students 5-18 in Clearfield County.
Blair County added 75 new cases, while Cambria County added 125 new cases. Jefferson County reported 30 new cases. Each of these three counties had two additional deaths since Thursday.
Centre County added 37 new cases with no additional deaths. Elk County reported 16 new cases and no deaths.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair – 16,945 total cases and 378 deaths
- Cambria – 19,001 total cases and 494 deaths
- Centre – 20,328 total cases and 242 deaths
- Clearfield – 10,990 total cases and 191 deaths
- Elk – 4,028 total cases and 56 deaths
- Jefferson – 4,813 total cases and 115 deaths
The number of COVID-19 cases reported in school age children (5-18) last week and total cases since Aug. 16 are listed below.
- Blair – 106 new cases and 576 total
- Cambria – 102 new cases and 785 total
- Centre – 38 new cases and 575 total
- Clearfield – 41 new cases and 377 total
- Elk – 21 new cases and 173 total
- Jefferson – 26 new cases and 207 total
DOH on Friday confirmed there were 4,496 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,530,309.
There are 2,929 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 668 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients continues to increase.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of Oct. 8 stood at 9.7 percent.
As of Oct. 21, there were 88 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 30,903 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
For the 2021-2022 school year, the Department of Health is providing weekly updated case counts for two age groups: 0-4 capturing child care and early learning age children and 5-18 capturing kindergarten through high school age children. Case counts will be updated on Thursday afternoon for the previous week and cumulative since Aug. 16, 2021, by county of residence. The case counts presented are total case counts in these age groups and are not necessarily cases exposed in school, early learning or child care settings. The location of exposure cannot be determined but may have occurred in a variety of settings including the community, household/family or the school setting.
The number of COVID-19 cases among school-aged children (between 5-18 years old) is nearly six times greater this year than in 2020. In fact, between Oct. 13 and Oct. 19, 2020, there were a total of 1,052 COVID-19 cases in school-aged kids compared to 5,877 cases in the same age group during the same week in 2021.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as of Thursday, Pennsylvania ranks fifth among all 50 states for total doses administered, and 71.1 percent of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.