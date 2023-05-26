HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection on Friday announced funding for 16 environmental restoration projects on abandoned mine lands, totaling $7.8 million.
These projects, which are being funded as a result of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, primarily focus on the reclamation of abandoned mine land, abatement of acid mine drainage through reclamation, and/or treatment of AMD through the construction, operation, and/or maintenance of an AMD treatment facility.
“Restoring these minelands and streams is a critical part to improving Pennsylvania’s environment and growing our economy. Every penny we invest into projects like these results in a better Pennsylvania for all of us,” said DEP Secretary Rich Negrin. “These newly approved projects are just the first of many that are now possible as a result of the new IIJA funding, and we are going to continue to put these dollars to work in Pennsylvania.”
The new AML/AMD Grant Program that began in the fall of 2022 will continue with three more application rounds in 2023. A total of at least $96 million total for the year is available under the 2023 AML/AMD Grant Program, with at least $32 million available to award in each of the three grant program rounds. In addition, any unused funds from the previous grant program round for the year will roll over to the next program round.
The AML/AMD Grant program prioritizes:
Reclamation of serious human health and safety problems resulting from abandoned coal mines.
Reclamation or AMD treatment that will continue restoration efforts that were identified or begun under the AMD Set-a-side Program.
The operation and maintenance needs and/or upgrades of existing AMD treatment systems where the failure to do so will result in loss of restored stream miles.
Significant measurable water quality improvements that will contribute towards watershed restoration.
The DEP –Bureau of Abandoned Mine Reclamation announced the following projects in Clearfield County:
Hawk Run (Moshannon Creek/Osceola Mills Treatment Development)
The Susquehanna River Basin Commission (SRBC) will be assessing three areas of mining impact, which are thought to be the main drivers of abandoned mine drainage loading within the Osceola Mills area. The Hawk Run discharge and others which impact Sulfur Run by adding large amounts of acidity, iron, and aluminum will be reviewed and considered for treatment. As a result of the assessment, a plan will be developed convey the discharges to convey to a centralized treatment plant site near the Borough of Osceola Mills.
Beccaria South
The project includes the design of a water main extension for 13 residential homes in Beccaria Township. The extension has been requested by Beccaria Township residents due to concerns of onsite well degradation and poor water quality caused by abandoned mine lands. The water main will be extended along Cross Roads Boulevard for approximately three miles and along Utahville Road for approximately one-half mile.
Newton Southwest (MR7/MR8 Reclamation & Treatment)
To provide maintenance to the Morgan Run 8 passive treatment system necessary to continue effectively treating acid mine drainage (AMD) and to construct Morgan Run 7, currently an experimental passive treatment system, treating a partial flow of MR-7A, the primary AMD source. Construction of a full-scale system will be completed as a part of the Project to fully treat four separate AMD discharges impacting Morgan Run.