Pennsylvania 4-H is the largest youth development organization. Programs are delivered through Penn State Extension in all 67 counties.
4-H gives young people experiences, allows them to learn by doing, grow from failure, express their ideas, and lead alongside a positive and caring adult.
At the core of 4-H are caring adult volunteers who encourage youth to reach their full potential. A 4-H volunteer is many things among them are mentor, friend, teacher, referee and positive role model. Most importantly, a 4-H volunteer genuinely cares about young people and want to help them learn and grow.
With more than 150 projects, from photography to rocketry and gardening to forestry, volunteers can share their passion and knowledge or learn along with members. Leadership in 4-H doesn’t depend on the amount of knowledge a volunteer has about a project. It relies on their willingness to help youth learn.
There are many ways to get involved. They can serve as an:
- Organization leader- An organization leader is responsible for coordinating and managing a local 4-H club while serving as its contact with extension employees.
- Project leader- A project leader teaches members, parents, or special interest groups in a specific project area, such as robotics, horses, or expressive arts.
- Short-term volunteer –A short-term volunteer provides leadership for an activity, assists with a program, or volunteers for 4-H events. This person shares skills or interest with a new or existing club, after-school programs or a special interest club, or chaperones a special event or activity.
- After-school or school enrichment volunteer- An after-school volunteer teaches 4-H curriculum such as gardening, embryology, science, or arts and crafts to an after-school group or school classes.
- Volunteers are also needed to serve on the committees such as the program development committee, project committees, judging committee or fair committee.
Clearfield County 4-H is also currently seeking volunteers to fill various roles to expand its program reach.
Club leaders can start and organize new clubs for the following: Cloverbuds for 4-H members age 5-7, shooting ports, STEM. science, technology engineering and math, environmental science and outdoors, and animal science.
Clearfield County 4-H Program Development Committee members provide guidance and advice to the Penn State Extension staff. They assist in identifying the needs of local youth and support planning and evaluating 4-H youth programs that follow the mission and goals of the statewide 4-H program. Representatives from across the county are encouraged to join.
Clearfield County 4-H Teen Council club organizational leader/advisor –Teen Council is a group of teen 4-H members that meet monthly to plan and implement 4-H educational programs, community service, and social activities. The leader will coordinate and manage the 4-H teen council program alongside the extension educator and additional advisors. They will also help members develop leadership skills while helping to build a strong county 4-H program.
To become a 4-H volunteer or for more information, contact the Clearfield County Extension Office at 814-765-7878 or email Hannah Alexander at hza54@psu.edu. Upon completing an application and background check, volunteer orientation sessions are available and the program will continue to support volunteers every step of the way.
“No matter where you live or how much time you can give, there is a 4-H volunteer opportunity waiting for you. Help us to ‘Make the Best Better’ for our youth,” Alexander said.
Administered in Pennsylvania by Penn State Extension, 4-H is a non-formal educational youth development program of the United States Department of Agriculture that helps young people develop knowledge and skills to become capable, caring, and contributing citizens. To find a local 4-H program, visit the Penn State Extension website at extension.psu.edu/4-H.