At the Clearfield Driving Park, 15 Clearfield County 4-H members participated in the 2023 Clearfield County 4-H horse and pony round-up held Saturday, July 8.
Members participate in this show for an opportunity to qualify for the District VIII Horse Show held on September 8-9 at the Grange Park Equine Center, Centre Hall.
Cloverbud members were permitted to come and show off the skills they have learned throughout the past year. Although Cloverbud divisions are for exhibition only, all riders won their classes. Cloverbud members, Eli Belles and Madalyne Mayersky exhibited in the Cloverbud Grooming and Showmanship as well as riding classes.
The judge for the show was Justene MacCauley.
- Western grooming and showmanship, age 15-18, Emilie George, first place; Alexys McGovern, second; Brayson Gaines, third; and Chloe Pflueger, fourth.
- Western grooming and showmanship, age 12-14, Jenna Beers, first; Allison Fedder, second; Nancy Graham, third; and Natalie Michaels, fourth.
- Western grooming and showmanship, age 8-11, Willow Farmery, first; Brooke Hooven, second; Abigail Hooven, third; and Evangeline Belles, fourth.
- English grooming and showmanship, age 8-11, Ava Foradora, first.
- Beginner Western horsemanship: Evangeline Belles, first; and Abigail Hooven, second.
- Beginner Western pleasure, Abigail Hooven, first; and Evangeline Belles, second.
- Western horsemanship, age 15-18, Chloe Pflueger, first; and Brayson Gaines, second.
- Western horsemanship age 8-11, Willow Farmery, first.
- Hunt seat equitation on the flat, age 8-11, Ava Foradora, first.
- Western pleasure ponies, Brayson Gaines, first.
- Ranch pleasure, Chloe Pflueger, first; and Willow Farmery, second.
- Classic hunter under saddle, Ava Foradora, first
- Ranch Riding, age 14-18, Chloe Pflueger, first; and Brayson Gaines, second.
- Ranch riding, age 8-13, Jenna Beers, first; and Brooke Hooven, second.
- Open trail ponies, Chloe Pflueger, first; Brayson Gaines, second; Allison Fedder, third; and Nancy Graham, fourth.
- Open trail horses, age 8-13, Ava Foradora, first; Brooke Hooven, second; and Willow Farmery, third.
- Open trail horses, age 14-18, Alexys McGovern, first.
- Beginner trail, Abigail Hooven, first; and Evangeline Belles, second.
- Miniature horse-in-hand trail, Jenna Beers, first.
- Miniature horse jumping, age 8-13, Jenna Beers, first.
- Pole bending ponies, age 8-13, Allison Fedder, first; and Nancy Graham, second.
- Pole bending horses age 8-13, Natalie Michaels, first; Jenna Beers, second; and Brooke Hooven, third.
- Pole bending horses, age14-18, Emilie George, first.
- Barrel race ponies age 8-13, Allison Fedder, first; and Nancy Graham, second.
- Barrel race horses, age 8-13, Jenna Beers, first; Natalie Michaels, second; and Brooke Hooven, third.
- Barrel race horses age 14-18, Alexys McGovern, first; and Emilie George, second. Raised box keyhole ponies, age 8-13, Allison Fedder, first; and Nancy Graham, second.
- Raised box keyhole horses, age 8-13, Natalie Michaels, first; and Brooke Hooven, second.
- Raised box keyhole horses, age14-18, Alexys McGovern, first; and Emilie George, second.
- Cutback ponies, age 8-13, Allison Fedder, first; and Nancy Graham, second.
- Cutback horses, age 8-13, Jenna Beers, first; Natalie Michaels, second; and Brook Hooven, third.
- Cutback horses, age 14-18, Alexys McGovern, first.
Administered in Pennsylvania by Penn State Extension, 4-H is a nonformal educational youth development program of the U.S. Department of Agriculture that helps young people develop knowledge and skills to become capable, caring, and contributing citizens.
To find a local program, visit the Penn State Extension website at extension.psu.edu/4-H.