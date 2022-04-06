Clearfield County 4-H is actively searching for several volunteers to start and lead a Cloverbud club. The Cloverbud program is specifically designed for youth age 5-7 where adult volunteers help young people develop confidence, social skills, decision-making abilities, subject matter knowledge, and physical skills.
This program allows for and encourages creativity and play! Children are involved in noncompetitive group activities, rather than individual projects. Typically, 4-H Cloverbuds explore various subject areas including healthy living, environmental and earth sciences, plants and animals, science, technology, engineering and mathematics or STEM, personal development, and expressive arts.
The term of responsibility would be a one-year minimum however leaders are encouraged to serve several consecutive years.
Candidates should be committed to young people and their growth and provide a safe environment for all. They will plan and facilitate age-appropriate activities for children in grades kindergarten to two and participate in volunteer training. They will also encourage Cloverbud members’ and parents’ interest and participation as well as comply with all aspects of the Pennsylvania 4-H program policies.
Qualifications include having been approved through Penn State University’s Extension volunteer policy and procedure requirements, including background checks. Volunteers must also have the ability to work with and teach youth using developmentally appropriate practices. They will organize information and programs and delegate responsibility and demonstrate the ability to work with minimal supervision from professional staff. Volunteers must also be willing to participate in training and workshops offered by Extension.
Extension will provide training opportunities that will help the volunteer meet the needs of members, volunteers, and parents/guardians. It will provide appropriate resource materials, consultations with volunteers on a one-to-one basis and leadership for recruitment of members.
For more information about the volunteer opportunity, contact the Clearfield County Extension Office at 814-765-7878 or email Hannah Alexander at hza54@psu.edu. Upon completing an application and background check, Extension will offer volunteer orientation sessions and will continue to support volunteers every step of the way.