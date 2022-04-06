As kids and families look for ways to reconnect with their communities and tap into meaningful in-person activities, Remake Learning Days Across America returns to central Pennsylvania and five additional regions across Pennsylvania with events designed to inspire active learning.
At a time when parents, educators and caregivers are making summer plans to fill gaps in children’s academic and social experiences, the national festival of approximately 1,000 events celebrating learning innovation taps into the dynamic programming of a variety of partner organizations from local schools, museums, libraries, community hubs, tech startups and more.
“Growing Gardeners” multi-day workshops will provide youth an opportunity to learn more about various topics related to gardening through engaging hands-on activities. The event will take place on three dates with each event being held from 2-4 p.m.
During the first session, participants will explore and learn about various types of pollinators, what they do, and how to help them thrive. In the second and third sessions, youth will experience growing vegetables and exploring the demonstration garden located at the Penn State Extension office in Clearfield. At each session, youth will get to engage in hands-on activities and create items to take home.
The workshops will be held Sunday, May 15 at Bilger’s Rocks, 1921 Bilgers Rocks Rd., Grampian; Sunday, June 26, Penn State Extension Office, 6395 Clearfield Woodland Hwy., Suite 1, Clearfield; and Sunday, Aug. 14, Penn State Extension Office, 6395 Clearfield Woodland Hwy., Suite 1, Clearfield.
The event is free and open to all youth age 8-18. Registration is required for the 25 available spots. The deadline is May 2.
Register by visiting https://4h.zsuite.org/external-event-registration/12257 . For additional information contact Master Gardener coordinator Brenda Rumfola, or 4-H educator Hannah Alexander at 814-765-7878.
The Pennsylvania State University encourages qualified persons with disabilities to participate in its programs and activities. Those anticipating needing any type of accommodation or that have questions about the physical access provided, contact Hannah Alexander 814-765-7878 in advance of participation.