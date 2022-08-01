LIVESTOCK SALE
4-H and FFA members unloaded animals and prepared them for their turn on the scale Saturday, July 30, to be eligible for participation in the Clearfield County 4-H and FFA Junior Livestock and Poultry Sale set for Saturday, Aug. 6.

 Dianne Byers

For nearly 40 years, the Clearfield County Livestock Committee has been offering local 4-H and FFA members an opportunity to sell their animal projects.

Committee President Tyler Johns said the animals available for purchase on Saturday are in even better condition than those sold in 2021.

