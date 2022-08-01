For nearly 40 years, the Clearfield County Livestock Committee has been offering local 4-H and FFA members an opportunity to sell their animal projects.
Committee President Tyler Johns said the animals available for purchase on Saturday are in even better condition than those sold in 2021.
“Everything exhibited and sold Saturday is the highest quality. These kids work so hard raising these animals. They are dedicated and it shows in these animals. The animals are the finest that you will see anywhere.”
The sale is the culminating event for 4-H and FFA members who have worked for many months, planning and caring for their animal projects.
“This process helps to raise these kids. It builds their work ethics and teaches them responsibility. This program does a lot to help these kids be the leaders of tomorrow,” he added.
Saturday, Aug. 6, the final day of the 161st edition of the Clearfield County Fair, the 38th annual Clearfield County 4-H and FFA Junior Livestock and Poultry Sale will be held.
The sale, held in the fair’s Joe S. Wriglesworth Livestock Arena behind the cattle barns, will begin at 9:30 a.m. A pre-sale viewing, an opportunity to visit with auction exhibitors and late registration will be held from 8:30-9:30 a.m.
Included in the lineup are beef steers, swine, lambs, goats, meat pen rabbits, blocks of cheese and processed poultry such as Cornish hens, chickens and turkeys. There are no dairy cattle registered to be sold in Saturday’s sale.
Poultry purchased at the sale is able to be picked up following the sale’s conclusion at the Clearfield County Career and Technology Center. Directional signs will be posted.
Johns said approximately 250 animals will be sold Saturday.
“Numbers are up both for lots in the sale and the total numbers of exhibitors. It is very encouraging,” he said.
He suggested new sale participants or those who haven’t been in a while, utilize one-hour period prior to the start of the sale to view animals. He said the period of time prior to the auction allows buyers an opportunity to meet with the animal’s sellers and ask questions about their animal projects.
“The view is a great time for the buyers to walk around, look at the animals they are interested in purchasing and talk with 4-H and FFA members who will be pen-side,” Johns said.
Johns suggested those who may not fully understand the sale progress attend Saturday’s sale and ask questions before or after the sale.
“Any of the committee would be glad to talk to you. Come and ask us questions. Even if this is not your year to buy maybe next year you can support the sale. We’ll help you in any way we can,” he said.
Participating animals, other the grand and reserve champions, will be photographed and those pictures, along with pertinent information about breed, weight and owner’s name, will be scrolling on three television screens strategically placed around the arena. The animal’s owners stand in the arena while their animals are being sold –many of them carry homemade signs with their animals picture and weight on them.
Those buying animals Saturday will also have an opportunity to make arrangements for processing in the same location, if they choose. “We have five confirmed processors who will be in attendance Saturday. Buyers will have an option to make arrangements for processing their purchase. If they’ve made previous arrangements that’s okay too but we try to offer one-stop shopping,” Johns said.
Johns thanked those who have supported the sale in previous years and encouraged those who have been thinking about attending a livestock sale to come out Aug. 6 and see the quality of animals and items for sale that are available for purchase.
“The committee so appreciates the community’s support of the youth. We are hoping it would continue again this year. The sale is a great opportunity to reward these 4-H and FFA members for their hard work throughout the year. They strive to produce the best possible product and the sale offers a way to recognize that effort,” he explained.