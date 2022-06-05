Clearfield Borough Council has begun the process to sell the former Third Ward fire station.
At a special meeting Friday, council unanimously chose a realtor to begin marketing the sale of the firehall. With a 5-0 vote, with council members Stephanie Tarbay and Steve Harmic absent, council selected Lezzer Realty Group –Keller Williams Advantage Realty, Clearfield, to promote the sale of the building.
Prior to council’s vote, Solicitor F. Cortez Bell told members the borough was not required to advertise for an agent because the company is providing a service to the borough. The borough did seek quotes and received three.
Bell also told council they were not required to accept the lowest offer received if they believed another would do a better job.
President Lew Duttry said he preferred the plan council received from Lezzer Realty Group.
“I liked the proposal they came up with,” he said.
At its April meeting, council authorized listing the building for sale in May.
In 2021, council mulled selling the building and approved a local company to appraise the structure to help avoid selling the building too inexpensively.
The borough sold the Second Ward and Fourth Ward fire company buildings approximately 14 years ago after the fire department consolidated into a single fire company, according to previously published reports.
Also at Friday’s meeting, council hired Eric Clark as a truck driver/laborer for the borough’s street department and Dr. Mary Tatum to act as a grant writer on an as-needed basis. Tatum will be paid $81 per hour, but the salary is subject to modification by the borough based on grants received.
Council also noted there is a vacant seat representing the borough’s second ward.