Although there was not a quorum of members in attendance to conduct business, Clearfield Borough Council conducted the first of two required public hearings to discuss the use of its allotment of Community Development Block Grant funds.
The Redevelopment Authority of Clearfield County Director Lisa Kovalick reported the borough would receive $116,400 this year. Of that amount, $95,448 is for shovel-ready projects and $20,952 for program administration.
Kovalick reviewed allowable uses for the funding including public improvements such as water, sewer and storm water upgrades, construction of sidewalks, street reconstruction, rehabilitation of deteriorated housing units, removal of architectural barriers, mitigation of blight or slum areas and energy conservation.
At least 70 percent of the CBDG funding can be used for projects where at least 51 percent of the population served is considered low or moderate income.
Residents may comment on the use of the funds until Monday, July 31 at 4 p.m. Kovalick said, “This is an open comment period to allow borough citizens the opportunity to discuss needs in their communities that may be addressed with CDBG funding or may be noted in the borough’s community development plan.”
Kovalick went on to say council may not consider using CDBG funds for projects that are not included in the plan.
A second public hearing is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 17 at 6 p.m. At that time an announcement will be made about which project will be done using the 2023 CDBG funds.
In 2019 and 2020, the borough operated to utilize CDBG funds to improve storm water drainage for Orr’s Run including replacement of a culvert. Kovalick reported the project, expected to cost $160,774, is expected to begin July 24. The work will take one to two weeks, she said.
The borough’s 2021 stipend of $96,170, is to be used for spot blight demolition.
Kovalick also reported authority representatives are currently going door-to-door in Clearfield at the area that begins at the corner of Woodland Road and East 11 Street down to Bigler Avenue across to East 13 Street and back up to Woodland Road to gather information for a demographic survey for the Stinky Run flood protection project.
She said residents who do not answer the door will have a survey mailed to them. The deadline to complete the survey is Aug. 4.
Information collected will be used to demonstrate the project’s benefit to the population and determine that more than half of those affected by the project are considered low to moderate income, she said.