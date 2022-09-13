Clearfield Borough Council recently heard a proposal that could result in savings for trash disposal costs for the borough.
Street crew foreman Todd Kling suggested to council that it consider removing refuse containers from the borough’s parks and replace them with trash cans with liners similar to those in the downtown area.
He said the cans could be placed in fixed locations and secured so that they can’t be removed. The borough crew could empty the cans periodically and take them to a master refuse container located at the borough’s garage. “If a park has an event then the cans can be dumped more often,” he explained.
He said he believed the change would reduce costs to the borough for trash disposal. “I think it could be done at a huge savings,” Kling said.
Borough Manager Leslie Stott told council often times the refuse containers at the parks are not filled; however, the borough is still paying to have them dumped. She added trash cans with lids could also eliminate problems with animals getting inside refuse containers and scattering contents.
“It seems like this could be a good way to go,” she said.