Clearfield Borough’s street crew Foreman Todd Kling reported on misuse of the borough’s compost site that could end up costing taxpayers.
He elaborated on the issue at the recent borough council work session.
“There is a lot of abuse going on at the compost site. It is to the point where we are going to run out of room because there has been a huge amount of dirt and huge stumps dumped. I don’t know if it has been by individuals or contractors. People have put a lot of time in taking care of the site,” Kling said.
“If we don’t get a grip on this it’s going to end up costing the taxpayers,” he noted, adding, if the borough has to take materials left there to a landfill it would be costly.
He wondered if those dumping the materials are even from the borough or Lawrence Township.
“The sad part is the vehicles I am seeing there are not borough or township vehicles,” he added.
The site has rules, Kling said, but they are not being followed. He said contractors currently are not permitted to dump materials at the site, noting it is only for residents. Kling said he would not be opposed to contractors utilizing the site but said he believes it should be allowed in an organized manner with contractors acquiring a permit that would need to be displayed on their vehicle and scheduling a time to bring items to the site.
Council President Stephanie Tarbay suggested posting those rules on the borough’s Facebook page as a reminder. Council said it may need to look at fining offenders.
Police Chief Vincent McGinnis said he does have officers monitor the refuse area but said there is only one way in and one way out and the police vehicles are visible.
“If they see an officer, they don’t dump,” he said.
