Clearfield Borough Council congratulated Chief Vincent McGinnis on his selection as Clearfield Regional Police Commission’s new leader.
McGinnis was chosen chief by the commission at a special meeting Wednesday. Members elected Lawrence Township Police Sgt. Julie Curry as assistant chief.
McGinnis told council at Thursday’s work session, “I am very excited. I am looking forward to hitting the ground running.”
The commission has held several meetings to work on details of combining the Clearfield Borough and Lawrence Township police departments.
Both municipalities are contemplating combining their individual police departments into a single regional force as a way to provide more complete and efficient coverage for both Clearfield Borough and Lawrence Township residents. Each governing body chose two representatives from their municipalities to serve on the commission.
At a meeting on Aug. 24, the police commission elected Steve Livergood of Clearfield Borough as chairman, Randy Powell of Lawrence Township as vice-chairman, Stephanie Tarbay of Clearfield Borough as secretary and Jeremy Ruffner of Lawrence Township as treasurer.
Dr. Michael McSkimming, a professor of criminal justice at Lock Haven University’s Clearfield Campus, is the fifth member of the board.
Also at the Aug. 24 meeting, the commission approved the design of the new badge that it announced was also approved by the police officers.
At a meeting in June, it was announced the new force will be based at the Lawrence Township municipal building along the Clearfield Curwensville Highway.
Plans are to employ a total of 23 officers, all of whom will work full-time — a plan that both municipalities hope will attract and retain employees. The department will be overseen by a chief, an assistant chief, four sergeants, a detective and 16 patrol officers that will deploy in four squads of five members — four officers and a sergeant — that would alternate day and night shifts.
The costs of the regional department would be split between the municipalities with Lawrence Township paying 55 percent of the cost and Clearfield Borough paying 45 percent.
The tentative date for the regional police commission to be in operation is Jan. 1.