Clearfield Borough Council met recently and conducted a plethora of agenda items including streets, personnel and zoning.
Council gave authorization to close the streets inside the Clearfield Driving Park June 4 for the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life of Central Clearfield County.
Members denied a request to place a handicapped sign in the 600-block of East 11th street.
Council approved installing a security system from AKS Security, State College, at the police station and the municipal administration building. Members also approved contracting with Morefield Communications, Altoona, to provide information technology services to the police department at a cost of $1,500 per month.
Council heard from Code Enforcement Officer Larry Putt that the borough’s planning commission is forwarding a request to the borough’s zoning hearing board regarding a subdivision for 315 Nichols St. Putt said the borough’s ordinance regarding subdivisions requires all to have conforming lots. He said if this one is approved the lot will not fulfill the ordinance requirements.
Members approved vacating a section of Fulton Street. Borough Solicitor F. Cortez “Chip” Bell reported the portion of the street has been vacant for years to allow horse barns to be constructed at the Driving Park; however the process to abandon the street was never documented.
Council approved advertising for a part-time secretary for the police department, reappointing Harvey Haag to the Clearfield-Lawrence Township Joint Airport Authority and appointing Chuck Shearer to the Clearfield Municipal Authority.
Members also approved advertising the police department’s used 2008 Dodge Charger for sale on Municibid.
Council also heard Mayor Mason Strouse request vehicles traveling on borough streets to slow down. Strouse said during the meeting, he had received a complaint of speeding vehicles on South Fourth Street. He said he told the resident that the borough’s police would do their best to monitor the situation.
“Everyone needs to watch their speed when they are traveling through the borough.”