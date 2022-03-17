Clearfield County Conservation District is waiting in anticipation after millions of dollars in Fiscal Year 22 federal funding was announced for reclaiming abandoned mine lands.
The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which was enacted last year, allocates $11.3 billion for AML funding over 15 years, according to the U.S. Department of the Interior. This year, about $725 million was available for 22 states and the Navajo Nation.
Pennsylvania was awarded around $244.9 million, the highest amount awarded to any state. The second largest total, which was $140.8, went to West Virginia. Pennsylvania is expected to receive nearly $4 billion over the 15 year time span.
This funding is in addition to traditional annual AML grants. The BIL also played a role in these grants by extending the Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement’s AML fee collection authority through Sept. 30, 2034, according to the U.S. Department of the Interior. These fees help fund the grants.
Pennsylvania was eligible for $26.5 million in traditional Abandoned Mine Reclamation Fund program annual grants, according to a press release.
“That funding is still there, but on top of that, there’s this whole new pot of money that was put into that BIL,” Watershed Specialist Kelly Williams said at a recent district meeting.
The new pot of money comes with fewer restrictions. There are three priorities for treating Abandoned Mine Drainage (AMD) and AML, Williams noted.
“There’s priority one and two, which are both health and safety. Think of one as either somebody did die here or really could die here in the near future: there’s open pits, steep drop offs, things like that,” Williams said. “Three is kind of the one that’s sort of left by the wayside. Three is what I typically deal with. It’s the environmental degradation, the water quality, trees not growing, that kind of thing. The infrastructure money, the additional $245 million a year, can be spent on all of that.”
With limited exceptions, as long as the mine land was abandoned before 1977, it is eligible for the money, according to Williams.
Another frustrating funding restriction Williams has frequently dealt with relates to the need for the project to be within a Qualified Hydrologic Unit. The problem stems from getting the Qualified Hydrologic Unit approved.
“I’ve tried to get multiple watersheds in the county those qualified hydrologic unit plans. They sit on a desk somewhere,” Williams said. “You fill them out, but none of them have yet been approved.”
She noted the fastest approval was for Potts Run, which recently had a large project.
An individual listening to the presentation asked if abandoned clay mines could be addressed using the funding. Williams noted the funding is specifically for coal mining sites. However, the group could try to show incidental removal of coal.
“That is a big problem, and I don’t know why clay goes by the wayside,” Williams said.
The details of how the funds will be distributed were still unknown at the time of the district meeting, but Williams said she will be ready for the process no matter what it looks like.
“I’m waiting,” Williams said. “I’ve got my list. Clearfield County is number one in AMD and AML. Where are they going to go? A good portion of it has to go here just because we have the most.”