The Greater Clearfield Chamber of Commerce celebrated the grand opening of its Entrepreneur Center. In the first row are, from left, Clearfield County Commissioner Mary Tatum, SCORE representative Marshall Mehring, U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson, Clearfield Chamber Director Kim Bloom and State Rep. Dallas Kephart. In the second row are Penn State Dubois Representative John Brennan; chamber member Yvonne Lehman, member Kenn Starr, Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers, member Jennifer Suhoney; Penn West Clarion SBDC representative Corey Riley, member Kathy Collins and member Hal Beimel. In the third row are member Josh Kunkle, Lock Haven University Representative Valerie Dixon, member Gary Lyons and Clearfield County Commissioner Dave Glass. In the fourth row are member Alec Starr, member Lindsie Wisor, Clearfield County Commissioner John Sobel and member Kevin Wain.