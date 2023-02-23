Greater Clearfield Chamber of Commerce and local, state and federal officials on Wednesday celebrated the launch of the chamber’s Entrepreneur Center.
The center will help both new start-ups and existing businesses within the space located at 706 River Rd., Clearfield. Establishing the center helps fulfill the chamber’s mission of promoting and enhancing the greater Clearfield business environment, stimulating the local economy and assisting in a sustainable community for residents and visitors.
Chamber Director Kim Bloom reported a business incubator can house up to four businesses.
“The chamber wants residents who are interested in starting a business to start with us. We have four spaces open in the incubator. There is also a shared conference room, waiting area, break room and office equipment. Those interested will sign a one-year lease with rent of $250 per month. These spaces will help new businesses get their feet wet and serve as a place for them to start to grow.”
The incubator has a parking area that meets Americans with Disabilities standards
Existing businesses can benefit from educational and outreach support at the center. The chamber has partnered with SCORE through the U.S. Small Business Administration, Penn State Small Business Development Center along with Lock Haven University, Pennwest Clarion Small Business Development Center and Penn State University, DuBois Campus to provide service sector seminars and presentations on topics that may interest local businesses such as grant writing and will also offer consulting services to help businesses grow and prosper.
Dates and times for the presentations are available on the chamber’s website, www.clearfieldchamber.com.
Existing businesses are also welcome to reserve the conference room and other spaces within the center as they are available, Bloom said.
Bloom said chamber members are very enthused about the new venture saying they donated all the furnishings and equipment used in the entrepreneur center. “This facility would not be possible if it weren’t for all the businesses that generously contributed to this new facility. Everything in this building has been provided by our Chamber members. We thank each and everyone of them from the bottom of hearts to make this vision a reality,” Bloom said.
For additional information about the Entrepreneur Center contact the chamber at 814-765-7567 or visit the office at 218 S. Second St., Clearfield. “I would encourage anyone who is interested in starting a business to come in and see how we can help them,” she said.