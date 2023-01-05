CURWENSVILLE — For four years, the Comfort Closet at Curwensville Area Jr./Sr. High School has been meeting students’ needs.
On Thursday, the program that provides students with clothing, hygiene products and food received a donation from a Clearfield business — Rivers Edge Realty LLC dba Amon Shimmel & Walsh provided a $500 contribution.
Realtor/Owner Kim Kovall said she saw details about the Comfort Closet on the district’s Facebook page and believed it to be a worthwhile effort.
Guidance Counselor Jesse Husted said the Comfort Closet brought together several other programs that were being operated previously within the school district. All had similar goals of meeting students’ needs.
“We heard presentations from other schools at various conferences that they have similar closets for their students who were in need, and we thought we could use a Comfort Closet at Curwensville. Previously our supplies were spread out throughout the school. We saw this as a good opportunity to consolidate our resources in one place,” Husted said.
He said the program is overseen by the high school’s student council, but it has been a district-wide effort getting it underway and keeping it operating.
“Student Council is one of Curwensville’s largest student organization and it made sense to get as many people involved as possible. Students have taken a huge interest in the Comfort Closet. Some of them even painted murals on the walls outside the closet area to make it more inviting. Students stock, maintain and organize inventory to keep the closet running,” Husted said.
The district’s maintenance staff created a space in an elevator alcove for the closet. Staff constructed walls and shelving to store items during their spare time.
Members of the community have donated many of the items the Comfort Closet distributes. Among its inventory is adult clothing of various sizes, hygiene products and snacks. Husted said it has also distributed comforter sets, cleaning supplies such as laundry detergent, toilet paper, paper towels, and school supplies. “If there is a need, we try to meet it,” he noted.
Husted said the donation from River’s Edge Realty LLC will help the program by providing funding to meet students’ most pressing needs and will allow some money to be saved for any additional needs that emerge during the school year.
Donations to the Comfort Closet are always appreciated, Husted said.
“We are constantly accepting donations. Residents, organizations or businesses who would like to donate to The Closet, or want additional information should email jhusted@curwensville.org or call the high school and ask for the guidance office,” he explained.
Husted said the goal is to keep the Comfort Closet operating so that students don’t have to worry about how to meet their personal needs.
“The original purpose of the Comfort Closet was to ensure all students have access to supplies to meet basic needs. Over the past four years, we have witnessed that purpose come to life. The Comfort Closet is also acting as a nexus between the school and the community. The school district community, along with surrounding communities are constantly showing support through both monetary and physical donations,” Husted said.
He said there is also a similar program in the elementary school. Donations may be made to it by emailing Kalen Ohs at kohs@curwensville.org.