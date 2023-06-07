Due to the severe drought conditions, Clearfield Borough Mayor Mason Strouse and Sandy Township Fire Chief Jason Runyon on Wednesday declared burn bans for Clearfield Borough and Sandy Township.
This ban includes all open fires and is effective immediately.
“Residents are also reminded that the smoke coming south from the Canadian wildfires may have adverse medical affects on those who at risk of breathing issues,” Strouse said. “Please protect yourself, our first responders, and our community and refrain from burning outside.”
Also on Wednseday, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has declared a Code Red Air Quality Action Day throughout the entire Commonwealth for fine particulate matter.
Pennsylvania residents should limit their outdoor activities. Children, sensitive populations such as older people, those who exercise or work outdoors and those with lung or respiratory conditions such as asthma, emphysema, or bronchitis should avoid prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.
Smoke due to wildfires in eastern Canada will likely contribute to daily average concentrations of fine particulate matter in the Code Red range on Wednesday, with areas farther east experiencing worse air quality, possibly into Code Purple ranges. For areas in Code Purple, all residents should limit outdoor exertion, and sensitive populations should avoid all outdoor exertion.
Residents are encouraged to limit their time outdoors but do not need to shelter in place. Pets and other animals should be kept indoors.
The weather pattern pushing the smoke from wildfires in eastern Quebec is forecast to continue until Friday for most of Pennsylvania. DEP will continue to update the forecast to determine ongoing needs for Air Quality Alerts.
