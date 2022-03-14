Clearfield Borough Police are asking for assistance in locating a Clearfield man in relation to a Daisy Street incident that occurred Feb. 25.
Police are seeking information on the whereabouts of Cody Brown, 30.
Brown has warrants for simple assault and other related charges stemming from the Daisy Street incident. Brown returned to the scene later and threatened another person on scene.
Brown then fled the scene and has not been located. Anyone who has information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Clearfield Borough Police at (814) 765-7819.