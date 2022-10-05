PITTSBURGH — The Law Enforcement Agency Directors of Western Pennsylvania recognized dozens of area law enforcement officers and prosecutors during its 24th Annual LEAD Awards Ceremony on Wednesday at the Vietnam Veterans Pavilion at Schenley Park in Pittsburgh.
This year’s LEAD Team Awards will be presented to several multi-agency teams responsible for: Operation ICEBURGH, a DEA-led investigation that disrupted the importation and distribution of approximately 20 kilograms of cocaine a month from Atlanta, Ga. and Detroit, Mich. to Western Pennsylvania; Operation Candy Shop, an FBI-led investigation that resulted in the dismantling of a violent street gang known as the “Hazelwood Mob”; and the Mt. Lebanon Police Officers and United States Postal Inspectors who responded to the aggravated assault and attempted homicide of a United States Postal carrier on May 28.
Awards for outstanding individual performance will also presented to 15 federal, state, and local law enforcement personnel. Several of those who will be recognized include the following related to a Clearfield case:
• Sergeant Daniel Podliski of the Clearfield Borough Police Department, Special Agent Jason B. Adams and Criminal Analyst Kelly M. Havrilla of Homeland Security Investigations, and Asst. U.S. Attorney Maureen Sheehan-Balchon, for their efforts to identify and prosecute a married couple residing in Clearfield County who produced images and videos of the sexual exploitation of a minor.