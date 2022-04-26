Clearfield Borough Council heard from a fire company representative about his findings concerning the sale of the former Third Ward fire hall.
Rick Mattern provided feedback following his request to council on April 14 that it hold off before advertising the structure for sale. He asked members to allow him some time to investigate utilizing the building as a community center.
Mattern reported a meeting was held with members of Clearfield Fire Co.
“There is not sufficient interest among the company to pursue retaining the building as a community center,” he told council.
He said there were concerns presented at the meeting. Those included the company could not afford to hire personnel to operate the building and would have to rely on volunteers to control the building’s function. It also would be need to be made compliant with Americans with Disabilities Act requirements.
He said he believed the borough should consider making the building a community center. “It’s something Clearfield doesn’t have another of — a public space, a gathering space. It seems like something worth considering.”
During the business portion of the meeting, council authorized listing the building for sale in May.
In 2021, council mulled selling the building and approved a local company to appraise the structure to help avoid selling the building too inexpensively.
The borough sold the Second Ward and Fourth Ward fire company buildings approximately 14 years ago after the fire department consolidated into a single fire company, according to previously published reports.