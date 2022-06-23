PHILIPSBURG — Various clearances tied to federal funding slowed down a large paving project in the Black Moshannon area, according to Rush Township officials.
The township budgeted about $800,000 to match with grants for an estimated $3 million project. A press release from 2020 announced $2 million in funding through the Multimodal Transportation Fund for repair and rehabilitation of four roadways, including Casanova Road, Casanova Spur, Chestnut Street, and McCord Road.
Residents recently asked at a meeting about paving in this area.
Township Engineer Michelle Merrow noted that because the project is tied to funding, there are various environmental and cultural clearances. Jumping through these hoops has slowed the project’s progress.
“It’s hard to say be patient when you live there for so long,” Merrow said. “We are working as hard as we can through this federal environmental clearance process.”
Bats caused a time delay as the township dealt with matters regarding the Endangered Species Act and the Pennsylvania Natural Diversity Inventory, according to Merrow.
The township is also seeking clearance for about 60 properties, Merrow said. Past action from the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission impacted these properties built prior to 1970, according to Merrow.
She also noted the costs associated with asphalt rose since the township originally budgeted a few years ago.
Merrow said that everything from the bridge in Munson on Casanova Road down to the intersection with Casanova Spur will be repaved with shoulder work. Casanova Spur from the county line to Casanova Road will be a full depth reclamation project, meaning the road will be crushed and rebuilt, a change from the original plan due to roadway deterioration, Merrow said.
Chestnut Street was scheduled for overlay, but the township was taking bids to determine if it could do full depth reclamation, Merrow said at a recent meeting.
“Any of these full depth reclamations will be closures,” Merrow said. “There’s no way around it unfortunately.”
Merrow hopes the project will be done this year.