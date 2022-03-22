PHILIPSBURG — The Philipsburg Revitalization Corporation withdrew their request for a cruise-in street closure at a recent borough council meeting, leading to confusion about the status of the event.
The PRC was originally the event’s sponsor. The cruise-in’s organizer, Eric Bordas, recently decided to no longer seek sponsorship following a disagreement. With the PRC’s action, officials questioned if the event would still occur.
Bordas, in a phone interview yesterday, stated he was shocked upon discovering the cruise-in on North Front Street was no longer secured.
“I’m blindsided by the turn of events from last night,” Bordas stated. “I just actually picked up my insurance paperwork and took it to the borough only to be told that I no longer have an event, that I have to resubmit it next month.”
Bordas organized a cruise-in held last year as part of a festival in Philipsburg. The festival was in response to the cancellation of Philipsburg Heritage Days last year.
The separation from the PRC was due to a disagreement regarding raffles, Bordas stated. He was originally going to do a Harley-Davidson raffle. Bordas said the money would have been split between the PRC and cruise-in. The cruise-in would use it for future raffles. Bordas then decided on a Harley-Davidson and jewelry raffle.
He said the PRC said he could only do the Harley-Davidson raffle. There was also an agreement involved. Bordas said the agreement was not beneficial to the cruise-in.
The raffle is now a partnership effort with Chester Hill Hose Co. Bordas said he already has 1,200 jewelry raffle tickets in circulation.
After the disagreement, Bordas stated that he would not move forward with the PRC. He stated he was not aware the PRC would withdraw a request for the street closure, only that the organization would pull their insurance. Bordas noted he already has insurance coverage for the event.
Confusion stems from a motion made in August for the cruise-in. At the August meeting, Bordas appeared before council. He asked if it would be possible to make the event annual and set a date for July 2 with the same setup as last year.
Council made a motion to “do that.” The specifics of the motion were not dictated. There is no known record of the PRC directly asking for a street closure for the event.
The event was at the time using the PRC’s liability insurance, according to Secretary Shelley Walstrom. Walstrom believes this qualifies the event as a PRC event.
PRC President Eric Rusnak made the withdrawal request to council. “I don’t want to discourage people from going to the event. It’s a good event, but he doesn’t want the PRC to sponsor it anymore,” he said. “So we can’t be the sponsor in closing the road.”
Council made a motion to “acknowledge the request of the PRC to withdraw their request for street closure for the cruise-in.”
If Bordas returns to council, he may be asked to change the time. Kevin Conklin, representing the Rowland Theatre, raised concerns about the planned cruise-in. He stated the event could conflict with a Rowland Theatre event, an ABBA Tribute Band, set for 7 p.m. on July 2.
Conklin told council he would like it if the group was wrapped up by 5 p.m. “At 5 o’clock, we have to have the street open, cleaned up and gone, like nothing ever happened,” he said. “Because there’s a lot of people coming in from out of town for that show. It’s going to be a rather large show for us.”
Bordas said he would be willing to clear the streets but wants to keep the location on North Front Street.
“We’re trying to do the right thing. We’re trying to just maintain our original spot, and I don’t have a problem clearing the streets and making sure everybody’s gone by five o’clock,” Bordas said.
He plans to talk to council members about the situation. If he cannot get the spot, his backup is to move the cruise-in out of Philipsburg Borough to Chester Hill.