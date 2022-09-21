FRENCHVILLE — Covington, Karthaus, Girard Area Authority’s engineer is continuing to coordinate with the state Department of Community and Economic Development and Moody and Associates as needed for the Eden and well projects.
Two bids were received for drilling the new well and those will be reviewed by the authority’s solicitor before a decision is made.
Effective Jan. 1, 2023 there will be a $5 rate increase on water bills. The increase will be reflected on the February 2023 billing cycle.
Also effective Jan. 1, tap fees will be increased $300 more for 3/4- inch and 1-inch taps; and $500 for a 2-inch tap. Quarterly meter readings will occur at the end of September and overages will be reflected on October billing.
The authority is a vendor for the LIHWAP program, which allows customers who are having paying past due bills to apply for assistance through the program. Those applications can be obtained from the water authority office or from the Clearfield County Assistance Office. The LIHWAP program will be ending on Oct. 28 due to funding is almost depleted.
The next meeting will be held Oct. 18 at 7 p.m. at 777 Frenchville Road in Frenchville.