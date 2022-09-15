WOODLAND — Central Intermediate Unit 10 has turned to the Bradford Township area in its search for a new administrative office, according to Executive Director Francine Endler.
Serving Centre, Clearfield and Clinton counties, CIU 10 previously explored a property in Rush Township. It put in a request for conditional use over the summer.
The Board of Directors of CIU 10 rescinded the request since a decision on the matter would not meet the set timeframe laid out within the agreement of sale, Endler noted.
The CIU 10 Facilities Committee and administration began looking at options for new administrative offices in 2016. It sold the administrative offices located in West Decatur after the roof partially collapsed in February 2021.
The organization hopes to create a new facility between 10,000 and 12,000 square feet, Endler noted.
“The new administrative office building will house approximately 50 CIU 10 employees to include professional teaching staff, support staff and administrative staff,” Endler stated. “Additionally, we plan to have training space to hold meetings, workshops and other events related to our work as an educational service agency.”
It originally sought a location in Philipsburg as this is the geographic center of its service area. However, it also identified an area around Philipsburg that would meet its needs.
“The Bradford Township/Woodland area has access to routes 322 and 80 which make it accessible to our member districts and others who would be coming to our facility,” Endler stated.