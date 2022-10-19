PHILIPSBURG — The old Sixth Street school property recently caught the attention of Central Intermediate Unit 10.
CIU 10 has been searching for an administrative office for a few years. It sold the previous office located in West Decatur after the roof partially collapsed in February 2021.
Representatives attended the recent Philipsburg Borough Council meeting and expressed their interest in the property at the former Philipsburg-Osceola Junior High School building, located on Sixth Street. Council decided to demolish the structure, excluding the gymnasium, this year.
“We have submitted a letter of interest to explore discussions with the borough on that property,” said CIU 10 Executive Director Dr. Francine Endler.
Philipsburg is the geographic center of CIU 10’s service area, which spans Centre, Clearfield and Clinton counties. CIU 10 previously explored property options in Rush and Bradford townships. The search for a viable space has been lengthy.
“Since the building roof collapse, which Dr. Endler said was almost two years ago now, we have looked at multiple opportunities, and it’s been an incredibly disappointing and difficult task to find the home for the IU,” said board member Jeff Steiner. “What I will attest to is these are really good people who do really good work … We’re really optimistic in that this might have been meant to be.”
The centralized location and ready access to utilities make the borough site attractive, according to Endler. Endler also said the facility had a “good feel.”
The space would house roughly 50 staff members and be utilized as a training site.
Council asked if the organization would consider keeping the gymnasium. Endler said they would consider it, but would need to bring in a structural engineer.
“I walked in, and I could visualize maybe ways that a very skilled architect and engineer could keep some of that nostalgia, but make it a training center for educators.”
Council has been receiving public input regarding the space since it announced its plans to demolish the structure. Endler suggested CIU 10 could continue the educational use of the property.
“It would be an interesting full circle if we were able to put an educational institution on a piece of property that educated countless numbers of children in your community,” Endler stated.