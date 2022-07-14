CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Lake Authority discussed its Christmas in July event scheduled this weekend at Curwensville Lake Recreation Area.
Secretary Susan Williams reported the event had a soft opening July 9 but will gear up Saturday, July 16.
Activities are included with a park admission of $3 per vehicle.
“There will be a variety of activities including a visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus as they visit the lake in their summer apparel,” she explained.
There will be wagon rides departing from the beach parking lot, approximately every 15 minutes, between 1:30-3:30 p.m.
Santa and Mrs. Claus will arrive at the beach at approximately 2:30 p.m. and will be available for photos between 2:30-3:30 p.m. “Santa may even go for a swim in his candy-cane colored 1890s style swimwear,” Williams said.
Campers who are staying at the lake’s camping areas may also meet with Santa and Mrs. Claus in the main campground from 5-6 p.m. Campers may participate in the Christmas campsite decorating contest. Judging begins at 7:30 p.m.
Young campers can make a Christmas craft at 1 p.m. in the main campground.