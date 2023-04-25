CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Merchants Association is promising sweet treats and an opportunity to meet a local race car driver and see his car during its inaugural Chocolate Walk.
The Chocolate Walk will be held Saturday, April 29 from 10 a.m. to noon. Participating businesses include Curwensville Ace Hardware, Aletta’s Farm Market, Bouquets by Jill, Curwensville Beverage, Curwensville Florist, Gate’s Hardware, Stiner Woodworks, the Strawberry Tree, The Stuff Store, the Curwensville Area Historical Society, The Progress and WOKW.
A poster will be located near the entrance to each participating business to direct participants where to go for their treat. A list of businesses will also be distributed at Curwensville Beverage where the race car owned by Ogden Racing will be available for photographs. Participants can also sign up to win a $50 CMA gift card.
“This is the first year that the association is hosting a chocolate walk in Curwensville. We have been discussing a spring event for the community and wanted to have a hometown family-friendly event that is fun for all ages. We hope that people will enjoy visiting the different shops throughout Curwensville to see the items available for spring and summer and get to know the various unique shops and owners located Curwensville,” said association President Mary Kay Reiter.
Tickets are $10 each, which provide the recipient with a tasty chocolate treat. Children, age 2 and younger, are free when accompanied by an adult with a ticket. Tickets are available for purchase at Curwensville Ace Hardware, The Strawberry Tree, Bouquets by Jill and Curwensville Florist up to the start of the event.
A limited number of tickets are available for purchase.
Registration for the event will be held in front of Curwensville Beverage where one can begin their walk to the participating locations to enjoy a variety of treats.
“We hope the community will come out to support this event and to shop local,” Reiter said.