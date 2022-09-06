The trial of a Westover man accused of sexually assaulting two girls is underway before Senior Judge Daniel Milliron at the Clearfield County Courthouse.
Moses C. Norris, 77, is charged with child rape, two counts; criminal attempt/rape of a child, three counts; statutory sexual assault, two counts; and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, three counts, all of which are felonies of the first degree.
He is also charged with three counts of aggravated indecent assault — felonies of the second degree; and eight counts corruption of minors, eight counts of indecent assault/victim less than 13 years old, indecent assault-victim less that 13 years old, and corruption of minors — all of which are felonies of the third degree, according to court documents.
The commonwealth is represented by Deputy District Attorney Trudy Lumadue. Norris is represented by attorney Joshua Maines of Clearfield.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, in early 2021, an 11-year-old female victim was interviewed several times at the Child Advocacy Center in Clearfield. During the interviews, the girl said Norris sexually assaulted her several times three years prior.
In separate interviews in 2021, a 12-year-old girl also told investigators Norris sexually assaulted her several times.
Both girls said Norris told them not to tell anyone and threatened to harm them and their families if they did.
On March 25, 2021, Maines provided police with a typed statement from Norris adamantly denying the accusations.
The trial is scheduled to last four days.