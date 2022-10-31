CHESTER HILL — Chester Hill Borough Council set a deadline for it to make a decision regarding fire protection.
It previously raised concerns whether Chester Hill Hose Co. could provide adequate protection for the borough. It also obtained a price from the Moshannon Valley Fire Council.
The borough currently spends $7,000 along with worker’s compensation, paying a total of $11,500 annually for fire protection. Moshannon Valley Fire Council offered a price of $6,640, allowing a savings of $4,860.
At council’s most recent meeting, representatives from Chester Hill Hose Co. offered a new proposal for fire protection. It is about $4,000 lower than the previous, according to recently elected President Jona Haggans.
“We’re doing this because we want to serve our communities,” Haggans said. “That is really hurting us, but if it helps you and the community, this is what our proposal is.”
Haggans also spoke about the company’s financials. Council requested an itemized list of everything purchased using borough funds. Haggans stated the funds go into a general account, so a specific list would be impossible to produce. She did provide a list of all bills.
Council’s fire committee recommended that it meet with the Moshannon Valley Fire Council to gather more information and that council make a final decision on fire protection at its next meeting.
“We think a get-well plan or remedy plan would be a big help,” President Dr. Pierce Sanute said. “We also think that consolidation is ultimately the way to go when we get to that point.”
An individual spoke about fire companies, suggesting the best course of action is to consolidate resources to best protect the community.
Todd Dixon, who has experience in fire service, noted the larger issue is the decrease in volunteer firefighters. He said changes at the state level also financially impacted companies.
“This is the start of something that I think should involve Rush Township, should involve Decatur Township, Philipsburg Borough, Chester Hill Borough,” Dixon said.
He suggested Hope, Reliance and Chester Hill combine to create a regional service.
This may present problems.
“There are a lot of pride issues that may be ran into,” Haggans said, regarding the prospect of a merger. “Firefighters take a lot of pride in their stations. Every single station is very proud of who they are, even if they serve the same communities.”
The representatives also claimed the company would be unable to merge with Philipsburg Fire Department as the department is not self-chartered. Prior company president and now vice-president Adam Kovach claimed the company would have to merge with Osceola if necessary.
Some councilmen said this was not their understanding of the feasibility of consolidation based on information presented at a prior meeting.
Sanute asked, “Are you able to be self sufficient on your own?”
“We’ve been self-sufficient since 1883,” Haggans replied. “So pretty much yeah. If we just sit by ourselves without borough and Decatur Township, it would probably be very, very difficult. But I’m not saying it’s not possible.”
Kovach said the company received about $14,000, but it took around $30,000 to keep the company functioning. Workers compensation was not taken into consideration.
Council also expressed discontent with what company members are posting online. Sanute suggested the company “control what goes out on social media.”
Haggans said the company is attempting to “get a handle on that.” However, she pointed out the company cannot control what people put on their personal accounts.