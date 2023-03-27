CHESTER HILL — A drainage-related project continues to frustrate residents and Chester Hill Borough Council.
Resident Beth Wilson approached council at its recent meeting.
“One year later and I’m just quite confused. Confused by the silence. Confused by the lack of, for better term, interest in our problem. I just feel like we’re getting the shaft.”
There were many concerns that arose after the project’s completion. Issues range from the quality of the work and general communication with the contractor Steel Nation. Wilson alleges the project led to property damage.
“I understand it’s a process, it takes time. But at what point do we get answers?” she asked.
Council has not been speaking publicly about the project. It has been discussing the matter in executive sessions, even though Solicitor Dan Nelson said no legal suit had yet been filed regarding the matter.
Executive sessions are typically discussions held behind closed doors, limited to legal matters, contract negotiations, disciplinary action and personnel matters.
Steel Nation has said it would work on the area. However, weather impacted the possibility of work. According to Councilman Aaron Bailey, Steel Nation said it would work on the area in November, but about two weeks after its meeting with officials, the black top plant shut down with the first snowfall.
“I know you’ve been patient for a long time, and I know it’s been months,” said Councilman Josh Woods. “Please continue to be patient. We’re not going to leave you hanging. I don’t think any one of us on this council wants to see you left hanging, but we have to decide how to move forward and we’re still figuring that out.”
“Thank you,” said Wilson. “That’s all we wanted is to be acknowledged.”
In unrelated business, council decided to split the savings it made from joining Moshannon Valley Fire Council, about $3,300 yearly, among Reliance and Hope fire companies.
“I don’t think the goal of this was for us to pocket that money for some other purpose,” said Woods. “It was fire before, it should still be fire.”
Woods said the state Department of Transportation reached out wanting answers about the Presqueisle Street Bridge, which has been closed for many years.
“I kind of think we’re all in agreement that we didn’t want to maintain a driving bridge. We didn’t want that responsibility to be ours. We had kicked around the possibility of a walking bridge,” said Woods. “PennDOT just needs an answer from us whether or not we want to take that bridge on for any purpose.”
PennDOT said it would be open to assisting with improvement projects in lieu of re-opening the bridge. The Streets and Highways Committee will meet to further discuss what it may want in terms of suggestions for improvements.